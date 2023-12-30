The Idaho State Bengals (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Montana Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Holt Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.

Idaho State vs. Montana Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Montana -4.5 141.5

Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho State has combined with its opponent to score more than 141.5 points in three of nine games this season.

The average over/under for Idaho State's outings this season is 134.9, 6.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Idaho State has only covered the spread two times in nine opportunities this year.

Montana has covered the spread more often than Idaho State this season, sporting an ATS record of 6-3-0, as opposed to the 2-7-0 record of Idaho State.

Idaho State vs. Montana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Montana 5 55.6% 75.1 143.2 71.2 138 138.2 Idaho State 3 33.3% 68.1 143.2 66.8 138 133.2

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies were 9-10-0 against the spread last year in Big Sky games.

The Bengals' 68.1 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 71.2 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Idaho State is 0-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 71.2 points.

Idaho State vs. Montana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Montana 6-3-0 0-1 4-5-0 Idaho State 2-7-0 1-5 7-2-0

Idaho State vs. Montana Home/Away Splits

Montana Idaho State 5-1 Home Record 3-1 2-4 Away Record 1-6 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 84.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

