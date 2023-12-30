When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Idaho be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Idaho ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-1 NR NR 193

Idaho's best wins

Idaho's signature win this season came on December 9 in a 63-62 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. Against Utah Tech, Julius Mims led the team by tallying 17 points to go along with 12 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

73-70 over UCSD (No. 255/RPI) on November 24

85-70 at home over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on December 2

83-53 at home over Pacific (No. 331/RPI) on December 5

61-58 at home over Sacramento State (No. 341/RPI) on December 28

Idaho's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, Idaho has five losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Idaho has drawn the 283rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Vandals have 17 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Idaho's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Idaho's next game

Matchup: Idaho Vandals vs. Saint Thomas Tommies

Idaho Vandals vs. Saint Thomas Tommies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

