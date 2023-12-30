Will Idaho be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Idaho's full tournament resume.

How Idaho ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 2-0 NR NR 248

Idaho's best wins

Idaho's best win this season came on November 19 in a 50-40 victory against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine. Sarah Brans, in that signature win, posted a team-leading 12 points with three rebounds and zero assists. Amalie Langer also played a part with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

56-48 over CSU Fullerton (No. 163/RPI) on November 17

61-55 on the road over Portland State (No. 318/RPI) on December 30

70-43 on the road over Utah State (No. 333/RPI) on November 29

88-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 336/RPI) on December 28

Idaho's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Idaho has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Idaho has been handed the 293rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Vandals' 18 remaining games this year, 12 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records over .500.

Of Idaho's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Idaho's next game

Matchup: Denver Pioneers vs. Idaho Vandals

Denver Pioneers vs. Idaho Vandals Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

