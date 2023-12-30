Saturday's Big Sky slate includes the Idaho Vandals (6-4, 0-0 Big Sky) meeting the Portland State Vikings (8-3, 0-0 Big Sky) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Portland State Game Information

Idaho Players to Watch

Julius Mims: 9.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK D'Angelo Minnis: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Quinn Denker: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyson Rose: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Terren Frank: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Portland State Players to Watch

Jorell Saterfield: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Kaelen Allen: 10.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ismail Habib: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Woods: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Idaho vs. Portland State Stat Comparison

Idaho Rank Idaho AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank 207th 74.0 Points Scored 73.7 220th 82nd 66.8 Points Allowed 66.5 76th 226th 35.6 Rebounds 38.4 100th 264th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.7 134th 89th 8.6 3pt Made 8.3 112th 163rd 13.9 Assists 14.4 131st 131st 11.3 Turnovers 9.5 28th

