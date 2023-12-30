The Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at ICCU Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 138.5 for the matchup.

Idaho vs. Portland State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Portland State -3.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vandals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho has played seven games this season that have gone over 138.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Idaho's matchups this season is 140.2, 1.7 more points than this game's point total.

Idaho's ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

Portland State (5-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 16.9% more often than Idaho (6-5-0) this year.

Idaho vs. Portland State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Portland State 3 42.9% 72.5 144.2 68.8 137.3 145.1 Idaho 7 63.6% 71.7 144.2 68.5 137.3 141.2

Additional Idaho Insights & Trends

The Vikings had four wins in 18 games against the spread last year in Big Sky play.

The Vandals score an average of 71.7 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 68.8 the Vikings give up to opponents.

Idaho is 3-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Idaho vs. Portland State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Portland State 5-2-0 0-0 2-5-0 Idaho 6-5-0 3-4 6-5-0

Idaho vs. Portland State Home/Away Splits

Portland State Idaho 4-0 Home Record 5-2 4-3 Away Record 1-4 0-0-0 Home ATS Record 4-1-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 83.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.7 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 0-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-4-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.