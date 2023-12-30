Jazz vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (19-12) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (13-19) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.
Jazz vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|226.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played 22 games this season that finished with a combined score above 226.5 points.
- Utah's outings this season have a 232.4-point average over/under, 5.9 more points than this game's total.
- Utah has gone 18-14-0 ATS this season.
- The Jazz have come away with nine wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Utah has won nine of its 27 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Jazz vs Heat Additional Info
Jazz vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|13
|41.9%
|113.4
|226.7
|111.5
|230.6
|221.5
|Jazz
|22
|68.8%
|113.3
|226.7
|119.1
|230.6
|230.4
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Jazz have hit the over six times.
- Utah has been better against the spread at home (10-3-0) than away (8-11-0) this year.
- The Jazz's 113.3 points per game are only 1.8 more points than the 111.5 the Heat allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Utah is 14-6 against the spread and 12-8 overall.
Jazz vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|18-14
|14-13
|18-14
|Heat
|15-16
|8-10
|16-15
Jazz vs. Heat Point Insights
|Jazz
|Heat
|113.3
|113.4
|20
|18
|14-6
|4-3
|12-8
|5-2
|119.1
|111.5
|24
|7
|11-1
|12-9
|8-4
|14-7
