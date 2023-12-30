The Miami Heat (19-12) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (13-19) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Jazz vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: KJZZ and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 226.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has played 22 games this season that finished with a combined score above 226.5 points.
  • Utah's outings this season have a 232.4-point average over/under, 5.9 more points than this game's total.
  • Utah has gone 18-14-0 ATS this season.
  • The Jazz have come away with nine wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Utah has won nine of its 27 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
  • Utah has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Jazz vs Heat Additional Info

Jazz vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 13 41.9% 113.4 226.7 111.5 230.6 221.5
Jazz 22 68.8% 113.3 226.7 119.1 230.6 230.4

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Jazz have hit the over six times.
  • Utah has been better against the spread at home (10-3-0) than away (8-11-0) this year.
  • The Jazz's 113.3 points per game are only 1.8 more points than the 111.5 the Heat allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.5 points, Utah is 14-6 against the spread and 12-8 overall.

Jazz vs. Heat Betting Splits

Jazz and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 18-14 14-13 18-14
Heat 15-16 8-10 16-15

Jazz vs. Heat Point Insights

Jazz Heat
113.3
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
14-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 4-3
12-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 5-2
119.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.5
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
11-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-9
8-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-7

