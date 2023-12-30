The Miami Heat (19-12) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (13-19) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Jazz vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 226.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played 22 games this season that finished with a combined score above 226.5 points.

Utah's outings this season have a 232.4-point average over/under, 5.9 more points than this game's total.

Utah has gone 18-14-0 ATS this season.

The Jazz have come away with nine wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Utah has won nine of its 27 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Jazz vs Heat Additional Info

Jazz vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 13 41.9% 113.4 226.7 111.5 230.6 221.5 Jazz 22 68.8% 113.3 226.7 119.1 230.6 230.4

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Jazz have hit the over six times.

Utah has been better against the spread at home (10-3-0) than away (8-11-0) this year.

The Jazz's 113.3 points per game are only 1.8 more points than the 111.5 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Utah is 14-6 against the spread and 12-8 overall.

Jazz vs. Heat Betting Splits

Jazz and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 18-14 14-13 18-14 Heat 15-16 8-10 16-15

Jazz vs. Heat Point Insights

Jazz Heat 113.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 14-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 12-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 119.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.5 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 11-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-9 8-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-7

