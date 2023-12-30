The Miami Heat (19-12) will visit the Utah Jazz (13-19) after winning four road games in a row.

Jazz vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs Heat Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 47.8% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

Utah has compiled a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.

The Jazz put up an average of 113.3 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 111.5 the Heat give up.

Utah is 12-8 when it scores more than 111.5 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are better offensively, putting up 118.6 points per game, compared to 109.6 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 115.8 points per game at home, and 121.4 on the road.

At home, Utah gives up 115.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 121.4.

The Jazz average 0.3 more assists per game at home (27.4) than away (27.1).

Jazz Injuries