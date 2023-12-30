How to Watch the Jazz vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (19-12) will visit the Utah Jazz (13-19) after winning four road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Jazz vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Jazz vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Heat vs Jazz Injury Report
|Heat vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Jazz Prediction
|Heat vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Jazz Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 47.8% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
- Utah has compiled a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.
- The Jazz put up an average of 113.3 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 111.5 the Heat give up.
- Utah is 12-8 when it scores more than 111.5 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Jazz are better offensively, putting up 118.6 points per game, compared to 109.6 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 115.8 points per game at home, and 121.4 on the road.
- At home, Utah gives up 115.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 121.4.
- The Jazz average 0.3 more assists per game at home (27.4) than away (27.1).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Simone Fontecchio
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.