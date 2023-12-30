John Collins NBA Player Preview vs. the Heat - December 30
John Collins and his Utah Jazz teammates will take the court versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.
Let's break down Collins' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.
John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|13.7
|12.1
|Rebounds
|5.5
|8.1
|8.0
|Assists
|--
|0.8
|0.6
|PRA
|--
|22.6
|20.7
|PR
|--
|21.8
|20.1
|3PM
|1.5
|1.4
|1.2
John Collins Insights vs. the Heat
- Collins has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.8%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.
- Collins' opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the fourth-most possessions per game with 103.2.
- On defense, the Heat have conceded 111.5 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Heat are fifth in the league, conceding 42.2 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 26.7 per contest, 17th in the NBA.
- The Heat are the 21st-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.6 made 3-pointers per game.
John Collins vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/6/2023
|20
|17
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3/4/2023
|16
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/16/2023
|32
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11/27/2022
|37
|23
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
