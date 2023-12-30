Kootenai County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Kootenai County, Idaho, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moses Lake High School at Coeur d'Alene High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 30
- Location: Coeur d Alene, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
