At Delta Center on Saturday, December 30, Lauri Markkanen's Utah Jazz (13-19) and the Miami Heat (19-12) hit the court, starting at 5:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Jazz vs. Heat Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lauri Markkanen vs. Bam Adebayo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Bam Adebayo Total Fantasy Pts 857.8 867.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39 41.3 Fantasy Rank - -

Buy Adebayo and Markkanen gear on Fanatics!

Lauri Markkanen vs. Bam Adebayo Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen's averages for the season are 24 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game.

The Jazz have been outscored by 5.8 points per game (posting 113.3 points per game, 20th in league, while giving up 119.1 per contest, 24th in NBA) and have a -186 scoring differential.

Utah comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It grabs 46.1 rebounds per game (fourth in league) compared to its opponents' 42.2.

The Jazz make 13.3 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.3. They shoot 35.6% from deep, and their opponents shoot 38.0%.

Utah has lost the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 15.9 (29th in NBA) while forcing 12.1 (24th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 4 assists and 10 boards per game, shooting 51.2% from the floor.

The Heat average 113.4 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 111.5 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +58 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Miami is 27th in the league at 41.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 42.2 its opponents average.

The Heat knock down 12.9 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 39.3% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 13.6 their opponents make while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Miami has won the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 12.4 (seventh in NBA play) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lauri Markkanen vs. Bam Adebayo Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Bam Adebayo Plus/Minus Per Game -0.8 -0.3 Usage Percentage 25.2% 27.9% True Shooting Pct 63.6% 57.7% Total Rebound Pct 14.6% 16.4% Assist Pct 7.9% 19.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.