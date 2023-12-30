Saturday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) against the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 74, UCLA 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. UCLA

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-7.5)

Oregon (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Oregon is 6-3-0 against the spread this season compared to UCLA's 4-6-0 ATS record. The Ducks have a 4-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bruins have a record of 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks have a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 79.3 points per game to rank 83rd in college basketball and are allowing 71.2 per contest to rank 190th in college basketball.

Oregon ranks 187th in college basketball at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 34.3 its opponents average.

Oregon knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 34.7% from deep while its opponents hit 34.2% from long range.

The Ducks rank 81st in college basketball with 100.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 189th in college basketball defensively with 90.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Oregon has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (83rd in college basketball action), 2.6 fewer than the 13.2 it forces on average (100th in college basketball).

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins are outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game, with a +70 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.8 points per game (315th in college basketball) and give up 62.0 per contest (14th in college basketball).

UCLA is 187th in the nation at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 31.3 its opponents average.

UCLA makes 4.8 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc (265th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 30.7%.

UCLA and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bruins commit 11.2 per game (125th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (201st in college basketball).

