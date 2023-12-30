How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) welcome in the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Oregon Stats Insights
- This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Bruins' opponents have hit.
- Oregon has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ducks sit at 185th.
- The Ducks record 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62.0 the Bruins give up.
- When Oregon totals more than 62.0 points, it is 9-3.
UCLA Stats Insights
- This season, UCLA has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks sit at 228th.
- The Bruins put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Ducks give up (71.2).
- UCLA has a 6-6 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon posted 73.0 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 67.4 points per contest.
- At home, the Ducks surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (69.0).
- In terms of total threes made, Oregon fared better in home games last year, draining 7.2 per game, compared to 7.0 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.7% mark when playing on the road.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UCLA put up 77.8 points per game last season, 8.0 more than it averaged away (69.8).
- At home, the Bruins allowed 57.5 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (61.4).
- UCLA made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (37.1%).
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Syracuse
|L 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Kent State
|W 84-70
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/28/2023
|USC
|W 82-74
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/30/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|CSU Northridge
|L 76-72
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Maryland
|L 69-60
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|@ Oregon State
|W 69-62
|Gill Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|1/3/2024
|Stanford
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Cal
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
