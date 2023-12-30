The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. UCLA matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: CBS

Oregon vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline UCLA Moneyline

Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Oregon has covered eight times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Ducks games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

UCLA has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 12 times this year.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Oregon is 40th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (66th).

The Ducks were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +10000, which is the 20th-biggest change in the country.

Oregon has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 UCLA ranks 34th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+8000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 113th, a difference of 79 spots.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Bruins have had the 16th-biggest change this season, dropping from +3000 at the start to +8000.

UCLA's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

