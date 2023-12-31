Adam Trautman has a good matchup when his Denver Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Chargers allow 259.3 passing yards per game, third-worst in the league.

Trautman has a 174-yard year on 20 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 32 occasions, and averages 12.4 yards.

Trautman vs. the Chargers

Trautman vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed seven opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have conceded a TD pass to 23 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 259.3 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the 30th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Chargers have totaled 25 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Chargers' defense is 26th in the NFL in that category.

Adam Trautman Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)

Trautman Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Trautman has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 33.3% of his games (four of 12).

Trautman has 7.2% of his team's target share (32 targets on 447 passing attempts).

He averages 5.4 yards per target this season (174 yards on 32 targets).

Trautman has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 9.1% of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Trautman (12 red zone targets) has been targeted 17.1% of the time in the red zone (70 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Trautman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 12/24/2023 Week 16 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/16/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

