Who’s the Best Team in the Big Sky? See our Weekly Big Sky Power Rankings
Find out how each Big Sky team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Big Sky Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Weber State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
- Last Game: W 86-64 vs Montana State
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 144th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
- Last Game: W 87-61 vs Sacramento State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Dakota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
3. Montana
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 159th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
- Last Game: W 76-68 vs Idaho State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Dakota State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
4. Portland State
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 187th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
- Last Game: W 77-72 vs Idaho
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMKC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
5. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 208th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
- Last Game: W 92-77 vs Northern Arizona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Dakota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
6. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-18
- Overall Rank: 254th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
- Last Game: L 92-77 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Omaha
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
7. Idaho
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 258th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
- Last Game: L 77-72 vs Portland State
Next Game
- Opponent: St. Thomas
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Montana State
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 260th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th
- Last Game: L 86-64 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Opponent: Oral Roberts
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Idaho State
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 307th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
- Last Game: L 76-68 vs Montana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Denver
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)
10. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 332nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th
- Last Game: L 87-61 vs Eastern Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: UMKC
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
