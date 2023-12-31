Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Sky this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

1. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 26-3

10-3 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th

220th Last Game: W 60-33 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

Opponent: Omaha

Omaha Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

2. Montana

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

8-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th

80th Last Game: W 66-55 vs Idaho State

Next Game

Opponent: South Dakota

South Dakota Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

3. Montana State

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 19-12

7-6 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st

141st Last Game: W 57-43 vs Weber State

Next Game

Opponent: North Dakota State

North Dakota State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-10

9-3 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th

167th Last Game: W 76-72 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. Idaho

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 17-11

7-5 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 148th

148th Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd

293rd Last Game: W 61-55 vs Portland State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Denver

@ Denver Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)

6. Idaho State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 11-17

4-7 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 200th

200th Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th

70th Last Game: L 66-55 vs Montana

Next Game

Opponent: North Dakota

North Dakota Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-17

4-6 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 226th

226th Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th

206th Last Game: L 76-72 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oral Roberts

@ Oral Roberts Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. Portland State

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-22

5-7 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 267th

267th Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th

200th Last Game: L 61-55 vs Idaho

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMKC

@ UMKC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9. Weber State

Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 6-24

3-11 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 288th

288th Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd

143rd Last Game: L 57-43 vs Montana State

Next Game

Opponent: UMKC

UMKC Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10. Sacramento State

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-28

1-10 | 1-28 Overall Rank: 341st

341st Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th

135th Last Game: L 60-33 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game