The Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) visit the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High and will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Broncos Insights

The Broncos average just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Chargers surrender (24.6).

The Broncos rack up 298.2 yards per game, 74.4 fewer yards than the 372.6 the Chargers give up per outing.

This season, Denver rushes for just 2.6 fewer yards (110.7) than Los Angeles allows per contest (113.3).

The Broncos have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Chargers have forced (20).

Broncos Home Performance

At home, the Broncos put up 23.3 points per game and give up 20.9. That's more than they score overall (21.8), but less than they give up (25.1).

The Broncos' average yards gained at home (301.4) is higher than their overall average (298.2). But their average yards allowed at home (325.5) is lower than overall (376.2).

Denver's average passing yards gained (182.5) and allowed (205.9) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 187.5 and 235.1, respectively.

At home, the Broncos rack up 118.9 rushing yards per game and give up 119.6. That's more than they gain overall (110.7), and less than they allow (141.1).

The Broncos' offensive third-down percentage in home games (36.7%) is higher than their overall average (36.6%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (31.6%) is lower than overall (32.6%).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-7 CBS 12/16/2023 at Detroit L 42-17 NFL Network 12/24/2023 New England L 26-23 NFL Network 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 1/7/2024 at Las Vegas - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.