How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) visit the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High and will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
Broncos Insights
- The Broncos average just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Chargers surrender (24.6).
- The Broncos rack up 298.2 yards per game, 74.4 fewer yards than the 372.6 the Chargers give up per outing.
- This season, Denver rushes for just 2.6 fewer yards (110.7) than Los Angeles allows per contest (113.3).
- The Broncos have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Chargers have forced (20).
Broncos Home Performance
- At home, the Broncos put up 23.3 points per game and give up 20.9. That's more than they score overall (21.8), but less than they give up (25.1).
- The Broncos' average yards gained at home (301.4) is higher than their overall average (298.2). But their average yards allowed at home (325.5) is lower than overall (376.2).
- Denver's average passing yards gained (182.5) and allowed (205.9) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 187.5 and 235.1, respectively.
- At home, the Broncos rack up 118.9 rushing yards per game and give up 119.6. That's more than they gain overall (110.7), and less than they allow (141.1).
- The Broncos' offensive third-down percentage in home games (36.7%) is higher than their overall average (36.6%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (31.6%) is lower than overall (32.6%).
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/10/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 24-7
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|at Detroit
|L 42-17
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|New England
|L 26-23
|NFL Network
|12/31/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Las Vegas
|-
|-
