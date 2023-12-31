Sunday's game that pits the Montana Grizzlies (7-3) against the Idaho State Bengals (4-6) at Dahlberg Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-58 in favor of Montana, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Bengals' last outing was a 58-56 loss to Montana State on Friday.

Idaho State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Idaho State vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 69, Idaho State 58

Other Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

The Bengals defeated the UCSB Gauchos in a 70-64 win on November 15. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Idaho State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most defeats.

Idaho State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-64 at home over UCSB (No. 168) on November 15

55-52 over Air Force (No. 218) on November 26

54-50 at home over Utah Valley (No. 258) on December 6

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 8.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 35.3 FG%

8.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 35.3 FG% Laura Bello: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.6 FG%

8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.6 FG% Maria Dias: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tasia Jordan: 10.5 PTS, 42.5 FG%

10.5 PTS, 42.5 FG% Sophia Covello: 5.8 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals have a -34 scoring differential, falling short by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 57.8 points per game, 303rd in college basketball, and are allowing 61.2 per contest to rank 117th in college basketball.

