Idaho State vs. Montana December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho State Bengals (4-5) face a fellow Big Sky opponent, the Montana Grizzlies (4-3), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Idaho State vs. Montana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Idaho State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Kacey Spink: 8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tasia Jordan: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Maria Dias: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophia Covello: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Montana Players to Watch
- Dani Bartsch: 6.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Carmen Gfeller: 13.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 13.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gina Marxen: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Macey Huard: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.