The Idaho State Bengals (4-5) face a fellow Big Sky opponent, the Montana Grizzlies (4-3), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET.

Idaho State vs. Montana Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Idaho State Players to Watch

Kacey Spink: 8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Tasia Jordan: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Maria Dias: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Sophia Covello: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

Dani Bartsch: 6.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Carmen Gfeller: 13.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 13.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Gina Marxen: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Macey Huard: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

