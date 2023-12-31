The Idaho State Bengals (4-6) will aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Montana Grizzlies (7-3) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET.

Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Montana Scoring Comparison

The Bengals score an average of 57.8 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 67.3 the Grizzlies allow.

Idaho State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

Montana is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 57.8 points.

The Grizzlies average 74.8 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 61.2 the Bengals allow.

Montana has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 61.2 points.

Idaho State has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.

The Grizzlies are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 8.4% higher than the Bengals concede to opponents (36.4%).

The Bengals shoot 36.4% from the field, 6.6% lower than the Grizzlies concede.

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 8.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 35.3 FG%

8.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 35.3 FG% Laura Bello: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.6 FG%

8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.6 FG% Maria Dias: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tasia Jordan: 10.5 PTS, 42.5 FG%

10.5 PTS, 42.5 FG% Sophia Covello: 5.8 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

Idaho State Schedule