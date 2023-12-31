How to Watch the Idaho State vs. Montana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Idaho State Bengals (4-6) will aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Montana Grizzlies (7-3) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State vs. Montana Scoring Comparison
- The Bengals score an average of 57.8 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 67.3 the Grizzlies allow.
- Idaho State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
- Montana is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 57.8 points.
- The Grizzlies average 74.8 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 61.2 the Bengals allow.
- Montana has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 61.2 points.
- Idaho State has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.
- The Grizzlies are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 8.4% higher than the Bengals concede to opponents (36.4%).
- The Bengals shoot 36.4% from the field, 6.6% lower than the Grizzlies concede.
Idaho State Leaders
- Kacey Spink: 8.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 35.3 FG%
- Laura Bello: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.6 FG%
- Maria Dias: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Tasia Jordan: 10.5 PTS, 42.5 FG%
- Sophia Covello: 5.8 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
Idaho State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 54-50
|Reed Gym
|12/16/2023
|@ BYU
|L 79-76
|Marriott Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Montana State
|L 58-56
|Worthington Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|1/3/2024
|North Dakota
|-
|Reed Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
