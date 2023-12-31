Will Jerry Jeudy Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
In the air, Jeudy has been targeted 75 times, with season stats of 625 yards on 48 receptions (13 per catch) and one TD.
Jerry Jeudy Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Broncos this week:
- Courtland Sutton (out/concussion): 58 Rec; 770 Rec Yds; 10 Rec TDs
- Greg Dulcich (out/hamstring): 3 Rec; 25 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Marvin Mims (questionable/hamstring): 21 Rec; 361 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Chris Manhertz (DNP/rest): 2 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Jeudy 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|75
|48
|625
|243
|1
|13
Jeudy Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Commanders
|5
|3
|25
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|7
|5
|81
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|5
|3
|52
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|7
|6
|50
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|5
|3
|14
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|5
|5
|64
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|6
|2
|50
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|3
|3
|35
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|7
|5
|58
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|3
|2
|11
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|4
|3
|51
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|6
|2
|16
|0
|Week 15
|@Lions
|7
|3
|74
|0
|Week 16
|Patriots
|5
|3
|44
|0
