Jerry Jeudy will be up against the third-worst passing defense in the league when his Denver Broncos meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Jeudy has 48 catches for 625 yards and one score this year. He has been targeted 75 times, and averages 44.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jeudy and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jeudy vs. the Chargers

Jeudy vs the Chargers (since 2021): 4 GP / 62.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 62.2 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

23 players have caught a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

Jeudy will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Chargers concede 259.3 passing yards per game.

The Chargers' defense ranks 26th in the NFL by giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (25 total passing TDs).

Watch Broncos vs Chargers on Fubo!

Jerry Jeudy Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jeudy with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jeudy Receiving Insights

In eight of 14 games this year, Jeudy has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jeudy has been targeted on 75 of his team's 447 passing attempts this season (16.8% target share).

He has been targeted 75 times, averaging 8.3 yards per target (41st in NFL).

In one of 14 games this season, Jeudy has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (3.0% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

With nine red zone targets, Jeudy has been on the receiving end of 12.9% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jeudy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/16/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 3 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.