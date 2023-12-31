Marvin Mims was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Check out Mims' stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Mims has been targeted 32 times and has 21 catches for 361 yards (17.2 per reception) and one TD, plus eight carries for 29 yards.

Marvin Mims Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Broncos this week: Courtland Sutton (DNP/concussion): 58 Rec; 770 Rec Yds; 10 Rec TDs Greg Dulcich (DNP/hamstring): 3 Rec; 25 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Chris Manhertz (DNP/rest): 2 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mims 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 21 361 140 1 17.2

Mims Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 3 2 12 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 24 0 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 3 2 11 0 Week 15 @Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 16 Patriots 4 3 63 0

