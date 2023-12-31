Will Marvin Mims cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Denver Broncos clash with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Marvin Mims score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

Mims has 361 yards receiving on 21 catches (32 targets) with one TD this year, averaging 24.1 yards per game.

Mims has had a touchdown catch in one of 14 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 3 2 12 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 24 0 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 3 2 11 0 Week 15 @Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 16 Patriots 4 3 63 0

