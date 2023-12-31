Who’s the Best Team in the MWC? See our Weekly MWC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the MWC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MWC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Colorado State
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Odds to Win MWC: +200
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: W 106-61 vs Adams State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: New Mexico
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. Utah State
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Odds to Win MWC: +1000
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
- Last Game: W 80-65 vs East Tennessee State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Air Force
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)
3. New Mexico
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Odds to Win MWC: +300
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
- Last Game: W 87-54 vs Eastern New Mexico
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Colorado State
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. San Diego State
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Odds to Win MWC: +350
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 84-74 vs Gonzaga
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Fresno State
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Nevada
- Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win MWC: +450
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th
- Last Game: W 92-59 vs Fresno Pacific
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fresno State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: MW Network
6. Boise State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Odds to Win MWC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 85-63 vs Utah Valley
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Jose State
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. UNLV
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Odds to Win MWC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
- Last Game: W 87-51 vs Carroll (MT)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Diego State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
8. San Jose State
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 140th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
- Last Game: W 81-78 vs Santa Clara
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wyoming
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: MW Network
9. Wyoming
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 170th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th
- Last Game: L 94-68 vs BYU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: San Jose State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: MW Network
10. Fresno State
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 202nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th
- Last Game: W 71-67 vs San Diego
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Diego State
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. Air Force
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 230th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th
- Last Game: L 83-79 vs Northern Colorado
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.