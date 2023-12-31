Samaje Perine did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 17 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Perine's stats below.

In terms of season stats, Perine has rushed for 221 yards on 46 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and has 45 catches (50 targets) for 416 yards.

Samaje Perine Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Broncos have one other running back on the injury list this week: Dwayne Washington (DNP/illness): 0 Rush Att



Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Perine 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 46 221 1 4.8 50 45 416 0

Perine Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0 Week 12 Browns 7 55 1 1 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 0 2 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 8 0 5 36 0 Week 15 @Lions 6 37 0 1 11 0 Week 16 Patriots 1 2 0 4 27 0

