On Monday at 3:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Adam Larsson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Larsson stats and insights

Larsson has scored in two of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Larsson has no points on the power play.

Larsson averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:48 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:08 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:32 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:57 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 26:13 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:32 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:57 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 26:22 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.