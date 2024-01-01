Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Monday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Looking to bet on Wennberg's props? Here is some information to help you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kraken vs Golden Knights Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Wennberg has a goal in five of 37 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Wennberg has a point in 15 games this year through 37 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Wennberg has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 37 games played.

The implied probability that Wennberg hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are allowing 102 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 37 Games 5 15 Points 1 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

