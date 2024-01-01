Will Andre Burakovsky Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 1?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Monday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Andre Burakovsky light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Andre Burakovsky score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Burakovsky stats and insights
- Burakovsky is yet to score through eight games this season.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
