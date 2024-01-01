Andre Burakovsky and the Seattle Kraken will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. Prop bets for Burakovsky in that upcoming Kraken-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Andre Burakovsky vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Golden Knights Game Info

Burakovsky Season Stats Insights

Burakovsky's plus-minus this season, in 9:43 per game on the ice, is -2.

Through eight games this year, Burakovsky has yet to score a goal.

Burakovsky has tallied point in two of eight games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Burakovsky has an assist in two of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability that Burakovsky goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Burakovsky going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Burakovsky Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 8 Games 3 3 Points 4 0 Goals 2 3 Assists 2

