In the upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Brian Dumoulin to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

In two of 36 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).

Dumoulin has no points on the power play.

Dumoulin's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:20 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:15 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 3-0 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

