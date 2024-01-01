Can we count on Eeli Tolvanen scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 3:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

Tolvanen has scored in eight of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 11.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are giving up 102 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:28 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:19 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:40 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:24 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:13 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

