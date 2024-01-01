Will Eeli Tolvanen Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 1?
Can we count on Eeli Tolvanen scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 3:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Tolvanen stats and insights
- Tolvanen has scored in eight of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 11.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are giving up 102 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Tolvanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:40
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
