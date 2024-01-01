Eeli Tolvanen Game Preview: Kraken vs. Golden Knights - January 1
The Seattle Kraken, with Eeli Tolvanen, will be in action Monday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. If you're considering a wager on Tolvanen against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.
Eeli Tolvanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Kraken vs Golden Knights Game Info
Tolvanen Season Stats Insights
- In 37 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 16:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.
- In eight of 37 games this season, Tolvanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Tolvanen has a point in 18 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Tolvanen has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 12 of 37 games played.
- Tolvanen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.
- There is a 34.5% chance of Tolvanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Tolvanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have given up 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's +21 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|37
|Games
|3
|21
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|0
