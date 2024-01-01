The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) hit the road against the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9, winners of four straight) at T-Mobile Park. The contest on Monday, January 1 begins at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

In the past 10 outings for the Kraken (6-1-3), their offense has put up 28 goals while their defense has given up 18 goals. They have registered 25 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (20.0%).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will take home the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 4-9-13 record in overtime games this season and a 14-14-9 overall record.

In the 16 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 21 points.

This season the Kraken registered just one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has eight points (3-2-2) when scoring two goals this season.

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 19 games, earning 28 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 14 games and picked up 17 points with a record of 6-3-5.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 7-6-5 (19 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 17 games. The Kraken finished 6-8-3 in those matchups (15 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.65 28th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.97 12th 8th 32.3 Shots 29.6 24th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 29.4 10th 12th 22.39% Power Play % 20.91% 15th 12th 81.48% Penalty Kill % 79.63% 15th

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Park in ,

