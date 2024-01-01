Jared McCann and the Seattle Kraken will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, at T-Mobile Park. There are prop bets for McCann available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jared McCann vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Kraken vs Golden Knights Game Info

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann has averaged 16:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -12).

In 13 of 36 games this season, McCann has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 17 of 36 games this season, McCann has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 36 games this year, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that McCann hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

McCann has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McCann Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 36 Games 5 22 Points 1 14 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

