Jazz vs. Mavericks January 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (16-10), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Delta Center, take on the Utah Jazz (10-17). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSW.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSSW
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen posts 23.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- John Collins averages 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Collin Sexton posts 14.8 points, 2.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 34.0% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.
- Talen Horton-Tucker puts up 11.1 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made treys per game.
- Kelly Olynyk averages 7.3 points, 4.3 assists and 5.8 boards.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic puts up 32.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game for the Mavericks.
- On a per-game basis, Tim Hardaway Jr. gives the Mavericks 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Mavericks are getting 8.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Dereck Lively this year.
- Derrick Jones Jr. gives the Mavericks 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Grant Williams is putting up 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Mavericks
|112.2
|Points Avg.
|119.3
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.6
|45.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
