The Utah Jazz (14-19) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) on January 1, 2024 at Delta Center.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports

Jazz vs Mavericks Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

This season, Utah has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.3% from the field.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 20th.

The Jazz's 113.4 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 117.8 the Mavericks give up.

Utah has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 117.8 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (118.5 per game) than on the road (109.6). And they are allowing less at home (115.3) than away (121.4).

In 2023-24 Utah is conceding 6.1 fewer points per game at home (115.3) than away (121.4).

The Jazz average 0.4 more assists per game at home (27.5) than on the road (27.1).

Jazz Injuries