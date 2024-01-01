Player props can be found for Luka Doncic and Lauri Markkanen, among others, when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSW

KJZZ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +116)

Markkanen is averaging 23.5 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.0 less than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 8.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Markkanen, at 3.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Collin Sexton's 15.8 points per game average is 4.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (2.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (2.5).

Sexton has averaged 3.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Sexton's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 11.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +164)

John Collins is posting 13.6 points per game, 2.1 higher than Monday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of eight is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -139) 9.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -132)

The 33.9 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (33.5).

He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (8.4) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).

Doncic has averaged 9.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (9.5).

Doncic has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.