When the Utah Jazz (14-19) and Dallas Mavericks (19-14) face off at Delta Center on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, Lauri Markkanen and Luka Doncic will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSSW

Jazz's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Jazz defeated the Heat on Saturday, 117-109. Collin Sexton scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in five assists and two rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 22 2 5 1 0 1 Keyonte George 21 6 2 0 0 5 Kelly Olynyk 19 6 10 1 1 0

Jazz vs Mavericks Additional Info

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 1.6 assists and 8.7 boards per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sexton posts 15.8 points, 2.8 boards and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 0.7 assists and 8 boards per contest.

Kelly Olynyk averages 8.2 points, 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 55.1% from the field.

Talen Horton-Tucker's numbers on the season are 11 points, 2.6 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 23.1 2.9 4.5 0.9 0.2 1.9 Lauri Markkanen 18.4 6.9 2.1 0.7 0.1 2.3 Kelly Olynyk 9.3 5.3 6.9 0.9 0.6 0.7 Walker Kessler 9.1 7.8 0.9 0.6 3.0 0.2 Kris Dunn 7.1 3.4 5.9 0.7 0.5 0.8

