Lauri Markkanen, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - January 1
When the Utah Jazz (14-19) and Dallas Mavericks (19-14) face off at Delta Center on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, Lauri Markkanen and Luka Doncic will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jazz's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Jazz defeated the Heat on Saturday, 117-109. Collin Sexton scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in five assists and two rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Collin Sexton
|22
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Keyonte George
|21
|6
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Kelly Olynyk
|19
|6
|10
|1
|1
|0
Jazz vs Mavericks Additional Info
Jazz Players to Watch
- Markkanen's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 1.6 assists and 8.7 boards per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Sexton posts 15.8 points, 2.8 boards and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- John Collins' numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 0.7 assists and 8 boards per contest.
- Kelly Olynyk averages 8.2 points, 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 55.1% from the field.
- Talen Horton-Tucker's numbers on the season are 11 points, 2.6 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Collin Sexton
|23.1
|2.9
|4.5
|0.9
|0.2
|1.9
|Lauri Markkanen
|18.4
|6.9
|2.1
|0.7
|0.1
|2.3
|Kelly Olynyk
|9.3
|5.3
|6.9
|0.9
|0.6
|0.7
|Walker Kessler
|9.1
|7.8
|0.9
|0.6
|3.0
|0.2
|Kris Dunn
|7.1
|3.4
|5.9
|0.7
|0.5
|0.8
