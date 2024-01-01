Jordan Eberle Game Preview: Kraken vs. Golden Knights - January 1
Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, at T-Mobile Park. Looking to bet on Eberle's props? Here is some information to help you.
Jordan Eberle vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Kraken vs Golden Knights Game Info
Eberle Season Stats Insights
- In 33 games this season, Eberle has averaged 15:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.
- In four of 33 games this year, Eberle has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Eberle has a point in 12 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points three times.
- Eberle has an assist in 10 of 33 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Eberle Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have given up 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +21.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|33
|Games
|5
|16
|Points
|2
|4
|Goals
|1
|12
|Assists
|1
