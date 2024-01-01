On Monday at 3:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Justin Schultz going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

  • In three of 29 games this season, Schultz has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).
  • Schultz has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Schultz averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Schultz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 16:17 Home W 2-1 OT
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-3 OT
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

