Here's a peek at the injury report for the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Kraken ready for their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) at T-Mobile Park on Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Philipp Grubauer G Out Lower Body Jaden Schwartz C Out Lower Body Pierre-Edouard Bellemare LW Out Leg

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kaedan Korczak D Out Lower Body Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body Adin Hill G Out Undisclosed Ben Hutton D Out Upper Body

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: ,

, Arena: T-Mobile Park

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken have 98 goals this season (2.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.

Seattle has allowed 110 total goals this season (3.0 per game), ranking 16th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -12, they are 24th in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 123 total goals (3.3 per game) rank fourth in the league.

Its +21 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-145) Kraken (+120) 6

