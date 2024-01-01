Kraken vs. Golden Knights January 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark Stone and Oliver Bjorkstrand are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park on Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-145)
- Total: 6
- TV: TNT,Max
Kraken Players to Watch
- Vince Dunn is among the top options on offense for Seattle, with 30 points this season, as he has recorded six goals and 24 assists in 37 games.
- Bjorkstrand is a top contributor for Seattle, with 29 total points this season. In 37 games, he has netted 11 goals and provided 18 assists.
- This season, Seattle's Jared McCann has 22 points (14 goals, eight assists) this season.
- In the crease, Philipp Grubauer's record stands at 5-9-1 on the season, giving up 50 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiling 382 saves with an .884% save percentage (62nd in the league).
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- Jack Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (40 points), via collected 16 goals and 24 assists.
- Stone has picked up 37 points (one per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 25 assists.
- William Karlsson has posted 15 goals and 17 assists for Vegas.
- Jiri Patera (1-2-0) has a goals against average of 4.0 on the season. His .898% save percentage ranks 44th in the NHL.
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|12th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|2.65
|28th
|9th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|2.97
|12th
|8th
|32.3
|Shots
|29.6
|24th
|14th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|29.4
|10th
|12th
|22.39%
|Power Play %
|20.91%
|15th
|12th
|81.48%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.63%
|15th
