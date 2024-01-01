The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) visit the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9, winners of four in a row) at T-Mobile Park. The game on Monday, January 1 begins at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Park in ,

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-145) Kraken (+120) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 24 times, and won eight, or 33.3%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 7-9, a 43.8% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Seattle has played 20 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Kraken vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 123 (6th) Goals 98 (28th) 102 (11th) Goals Allowed 110 (13th) 30 (7th) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 20 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (15th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken went 6-1-3 in its past 10 games, including a 7-3-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.

Seattle has hit the over in three of its last 10 outings.

The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.4 goals.

The Kraken have the league's 28th-ranked scoring offense (98 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 110 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -12.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.