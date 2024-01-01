The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 3:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jack Eichel, Vince Dunn and others in this contest.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: T-Mobile Park in ,

T-Mobile Park in , Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Dunn's six goals and 24 assists in 37 games for Seattle add up to 30 total points on the season.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 at Flames Dec. 27 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Dec. 23 1 2 3 3 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 0 0 1

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 29 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 18 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 29 0 2 2 2 at Flames Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 1 1 5

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Jared McCann is a crucial contributor on offense for Seattle with 14 goals and eight assists.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 at Flames Dec. 27 0 1 1 1 at Ducks Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 40 points. He has 16 goals and 24 assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 28 1 0 1 3 at Ducks Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 2 2 7 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 1 0 1 4

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Mark Stone is another of Vegas' top contributors through 37 games, with 12 goals and 25 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 28 0 1 1 5 at Ducks Dec. 27 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 1 1 0

