Matthew Beniers Game Preview: Kraken vs. Golden Knights - January 1
Matthew Beniers will be among those on the ice Monday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park. Looking to bet on Beniers' props? Here is some information to assist you.
Matthew Beniers vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Beniers Season Stats Insights
- In 37 games this season, Beniers has a plus-minus rating of -15, while averaging 18:16 on the ice per game.
- Beniers has a goal in five games this year through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Beniers has a point in 12 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.
- Beniers has an assist in 10 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Beniers has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Beniers has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Beniers Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +21.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|37
|Games
|5
|18
|Points
|2
|5
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|2
