In the upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Oliver Bjorkstrand to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

In 10 of 37 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Bjorkstrand has accumulated four goals and eight assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 11.2% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 14:27 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:40 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:55 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:40 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 13:30 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 20:19 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

