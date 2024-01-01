The Seattle Kraken, with Oliver Bjorkstrand, will be on the ice Monday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. If you're considering a bet on Bjorkstrand against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs Golden Knights Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Bjorkstrand has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 19 of 37 games this season, Bjorkstrand has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 13 of 37 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 50% that Bjorkstrand hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 37 Games 5 29 Points 1 11 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

