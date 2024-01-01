The Seattle Kraken, including Yanni Gourde, are in action Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Gourde intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yanni Gourde vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken vs Golden Knights Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Gourde has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 17:55 on the ice per game.

In four of 37 games this season, Gourde has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gourde has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year over 37 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Gourde has an assist in eight of 37 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Gourde hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Gourde having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gourde Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 37 Games 5 13 Points 2 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.