If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Ada County, Idaho, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Timberline High School at Kuna High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2

7:30 PM MT on January 2 Location: Kuna, ID

Kuna, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Boise High School at Eagle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2

7:30 PM MT on January 2 Location: Eagle, ID

Eagle, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Nampa High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2

7:30 PM MT on January 2 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Borah High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2

7:30 PM MT on January 2 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mountain High School at Meridian Senior High School