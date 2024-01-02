Ada County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Ada County, Idaho, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Timberline High School at Kuna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boise High School at Eagle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Eagle, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nampa High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Borah High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain High School at Meridian Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.